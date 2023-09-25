'Whoever beat India will win CWC '23': Vaughan's BOLD claim after KL Rahul & Co. win ODI series vs Australia

India beat Australia by 99 runs, via DLS method, to win the second and penultimate ODI on Sunday evening (September 24). With this win, KL Rahul-led Men in Blue have taken an unassailable lead in the three ODIs with the final game to be held on Wednesday (September 27) in Rajkot. After the series win, former England captain Michael Vaughan has made a big claim on Rohit Sharma's Team India ahead of the forthcoming CWC 2023 edition in India.

Vaughan took to X and wrote, “It’s quite clear to me... Whoever beats #India will win the WC... India’s batting line up on Indian pitches is ridiculous... Plus they have all the bowling options covered... it’s the only the pressure of the burden that could stop them.”

Here's the post from the Englishman:

It’s quite clear to me .. Whoever beats #India will win the WC .. 👍 #INDvAUS .. India’s batting line up on Indian pitches is ridiculous .. Plus they have all the bowling options covered .. it’s the only the pressure of the burden that could stop them .. 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) September 24, 2023 ×

Talking about the penultimate ODI, Shreyas Iyer's 105 and Shubman Gill's 104 propelled India to a mammoth 399 for 5 in 50 overs; their highest score versus the Aussies in the 50-over format. Stand-in captain Rahul (52) and Suryakumar Yadav (37-ball 72) also made significant contrubutions before Australia's target was revised to 317 in 33 overs, thanks to a rain break.

The visitors never got going and only managed 217 in 28.2 overs to lose by 99 runs. R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja accounted for three scalps each whereas Prasidh Krishna also claimed two wickets at the beginning of Australia's run-chase.

With this win, India are set to enter the forthcoming CWC 2023 edition as the No. 1 ranked side. The last two editions have been won by the No. 1 ranked team whereas the last three titles have been clinched by the home team (India in 2011, Australia in 2015, England in 2019).

Hence, Rohit & Co. are strong contenders for the upcoming ICC event on home soil. The mega event kicks off on October 05 in Ahmedabad with defending champions England taking on New Zealand whereas India and Australia will lock horns in their respective openers on October 08 in Chennai.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE