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Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings? Check result

Prashant Talreja
Edited By Prashant Talreja
Published: May 16, 2026, 09:05 IST | Updated: May 16, 2026, 09:05 IST
Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings? Check result

Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets Photograph: (X/BCCI)

Story highlights

Lucknow Super Giants beat Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets to register only fourth win in 12 matches in IPL 2026 season. CSK, on the other hand, suffered sixth loss in 12 matches.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in IPL 2026 match on Friday (May 15) in Lucknow. Chasing a modest total of 188, LSG were on fire as they added 135 runs for the opening wicket before reaching the target in 16.4 overs. Already out of playoff race, the win doesn't affect LSG's standing as they still stay last on the points table with eight points from four wins and eight losses in 12 matches. CSK, on the other hand, suffered a jolt to their playoff contention after sixth loss of the season as they stand sixth with 12 points from six wins in 12 matches.

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About the Author

Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja

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Prashant Talreja

Prashant Talreja is an Assistant Editor at WION, specializing in sports: cricket, tennis, golf, football, etc. With over 10 years of experience in sports journalism, Talreja has pr...Read More

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