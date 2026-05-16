/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings? Check result

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) beat Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets in IPL 2026 match on Friday (May 15) in Lucknow. Chasing a modest total of 188, LSG were on fire as they added 135 runs for the opening wicket before reaching the target in 16.4 overs. Already out of playoff race, the win doesn't affect LSG's standing as they still stay last on the points table with eight points from four wins and eight losses in 12 matches. CSK, on the other hand, suffered a jolt to their playoff contention after sixth loss of the season as they stand sixth with 12 points from six wins in 12 matches.