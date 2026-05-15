/IPL 2026: KKR issue fitness update on Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of GT clash

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have shared a key fitness update on injured mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy ahead of their IPL 2026 encounter against Gujarat Titans (GT) at Eden Gardens on Saturday (May 16). The franchise revealed that the mystery spinner has resumed bowling sessions in the nets, signaling encouraging progress in his recovery.

"He bowled in the nets today at Eden Gardens. The medical team and coaching staff are keeping a close eye on his progress and availability for tomorrow," KKR said in an official statement.

The update arrives at a crucial stage of the tournament as KKR evaluate their playing combination for an important fixture. While, Chakaravarthy remains an important player in the team’s bowling attack and his possible return would be a major boost for the side as they look to strengthen their campaign.

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Meanwhile, the three-time IPL champions also confirmed that Rachin Ravindra has left the franchise to focus on New Zealand’s upcoming international commitments.

In the official statement, KKR mentioned that the New Zealand all-rounder has returned home to focus on his red-ball commitments ahead of the England tour.

"Rachin Ravindra has returned home to begin his red-ball preparations for New Zealand's upcoming Test tour to England," the franchise stated.

In the ongoing IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders are still in contention for a playoff spot. The side currently sits eighth on the points table with nine points from 11 matches and to stay in contention for a playoff berth, they must win all three remaining league matches convincingly and rely on other teams results going their way.