/IPL 2026 | BCCI penalises Mumbai Indians coach after thrilling last-over win against PBKS - Here’s why

The Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) has taken disciplinary action against Mumbai Indians batting coach Kieron Pollard, imposing a fine of 15 per cent of his match fee along with one demerit point. The action follows Mumbai Indians’ thrilling victory over Punjab Kings in the IPL 2026 clash at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamsala on Thursday(May 14). The 39-year-old admitted to the breach and accepted the sanctions handed down by match referee Pankaj Dharmani.

Reason behind the penalty

The former MI all-rounder was found guilty of violating Level 1 of the IPL Code of Conduct during Mumbai Indians’ six-wicket win over Punjab Kings. In an official statement issued on Friday, the BCCI stated that Pollard breached Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which deals with the “use of audible obscenity during a match.”

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The incident reportedly took place in the 19th over of Mumbai’s chase, when Pollard allegedly used inappropriate language towards the fourth umpire.

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PBKS suffer another setback

Although Mumbai Indians are already out of the IPL 2026 playoff race, the team will aim to finish the season on a high and potentially impact the qualification chances of other sides. Punjab Kings endured their fifth consecutive defeat on Thursday after failing to defend a target of 200.

Their current struggles sharply contrast with their impressive start to the campaign, where they remained unbeaten for seven matches in a row.

PBKS now face a must-win situation in their remaining two fixtures, as another loss could seriously damage their playoff hopes.

Reflecting on the defeat, Punjab Kings skipper Shreyas Iyer said, “Well, absolutely a tough pill to swallow, but I don’t want to pinpoint any situation over here because it was a great game of cricket. A well-fought game."