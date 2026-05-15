/WION DECODES - IPL 2026 | What's going wrong with Punjab Kings - can they still make playoffs?

Punjab Kings have two more matches left in the IPL 2026 regular season before the playoffs begin and they are not through yet. Nobody would have though that Shreyas Iyer-led side would be in this position and vying for a place in the playoffs after the start they had. In the first seven matches, Punjab won six while one was no result before the tables turned and they lost the next five. Currently, the IPL 2025 runners-up are fourth on the points table with 13 points and can get to a maximum of 17 - enough for them to secure a place in the playoffs.

What has gone wrong with the PBKS?

In the season which could be divided into two halves, the opposition teams have figured out that PBKS are excellent at chasing but not so good while defending a target. In their first seven matches of the season, PBKS won six matches and five of them came in a chase. The only time they batted first, against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), they scored 254 which proved too much for LSG.

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Come the next five matches, the PBKS batted first four times and chased the target only once, losing all five matches. The bowlers are clearly having a hard time defending the target despite the batters putting up 200+ totals on most occasions.

The batting-friendly pitches as well as 'hold nothing back' approach from the new generation of fearless batters has not helped PBKS bowlers either.

What does team management say about PBKS' rut?

Speaking after the match against MI, which PBKS lost by six wickets on Thursday (May 14), assistant coach Brad Haddin conceded that PBKS have not been able to handle pressure well. "You've got to be able to handle the big moments. You've got to be able to handle pressure,' Haddin said.

"We just haven't been able to handle the pressure in the last few defeats. We haven't played our best cricket when we need to, which has been disappointing - with the way we started the tournament and where we are now," he added.

Can Punkab Kings still make playoffs?

With 13 points from 12 matches, PBKS have two more games left in the regular season and winning both of them take them to 17 points - which should be enough to make a place in the playoffs.