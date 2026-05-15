/Pakistan penalised in WTC standings for slow over-rate in Mirpur Test

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has penalised Pakistan 40 per cent of their match fee and docked eight points in the ICC World Test Championship after the team was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during the opening Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. The sanction was imposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees.

According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, teams are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over not completed within the stipulated time. Consequently, Pakistan received a total fine of 40 per cent.

Additionally, Article 16.11.2 of the World Test Championship regulations states that sides lose one championship point for each over short, resulting in Pakistan being docked eight points from their tally.

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Pakistan skipper Shan Masood accepted the offence and the proposed sanction, eliminating the need for an official hearing.

The charge was brought by on-field umpires Richard Kettleborough and Kumar Dharmasena, along with third umpire Allahuddien Palekar and fourth umpire Gazi Sohel.

The disciplinary action followed Bangladesh’s memorable 104-run win, their first Test victory over Pakistan on home soil. Set a target of 268, Pakistan look in control at 119/3 with debutant Abdullah Fazal and all-rounder Salman Ali Agha at the crease.

However, Fazal’s wicket in the 32nd over sparked a collapse, as Pakistan lost six wickets for only 44 runs before being dismissed for 163.

Earlier, Bangladesh made 413 in their first innings, thanks to a century from captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and a well-made 91 by Mominul Haque.

Pakistan responded with 386, highlighted by a debut ton from Azan Awais, while Fazal and Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in with valuable runs.