/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings? check result

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) outclassed Mumbai Indians (MI) in a one-sided clash at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday (Apr 23), as Sanju Samson and Akeal Hosein delivered standout performances for the visitors. Samson struck an unbeaten 101, while Hosein claimed four wickets as CSK cruised to a 103-run victory and give a massive boost to the net run rate (NRR). The result also lifted CSK to fifth in the standings after a slow start to IPL 2026, while MI slipped to second from the bottom following the defeat.

Chasing a target of 208, MI endured a disastrous start to their innings, as they lost opener Danish Malewar for a golden duck, dismissed by left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein in the very first over. The troubles continued in the next over when seamer Mukesh Choudhary clean bowled Quinton de Kock for seven, leaving MI reeling at 11/2 after two overs.

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In the third over, Hosein struck again, removing Naman Dhir for a three-ball duck as MI slipped further to 11/3 in just three overs.



By the end of the sixth over, MI had managed to reach 29/3, still under pressure after the early setbacks. However, the team staged a recovery as Tilak Varma and Suryakumar Yadav steadied the innings, taking MI to 78/3 at the conclusion of the 10th over.



On the fifth delivery of the 11th over, Hosein struck again to claim the crucial wicket of Tilak Varma, who was clean bowled. The left-handed batter played a fighting innings of 37 off 29 balls, hitting five boundaries before his dismissal, as MI scored 85/4.



In the 13th over, leg-spinner Noor Ahmad delivered a double blow that further dented Mumbai's innings. He first dismissed captain Hardik Pandya for just one on the opening delivery of the over, and followed it up immediately by removing Sherfane Rutherford for a golden duck on the very next ball.

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The wickets continued to tumble as Akeal Hosein struck again on the very first ball of the 14th over, claiming his fourth wicket of the innings.



The left-arm spinner removed the key batter Suryakumar Yadav, who had played a resilient knock of 36 off 30 balls, including five boundaries. After the end of the 16th over, MI were reeling at 99/7.



Speedster Jamie Overton got the wicket of Krish Bhagat, as MI lost their eighth wicket during the last ball of the 17th over. The hosts reached 100/8. In the very next over, Anshul Kamboj removed Shardul Thakur (6).



MI were eventually bundled out for 104 runs after Gurjapneet Singh took the final wicket of Jasprit Bumrah. The Super Kings won the one-sided clash, El Clasico by 103 runs.



For CSK, Akeal Hosein bagged a four-wicket haul (4/17). Noor Ahmad (2/24), Mukesh Choudhary (1/31), Anshul Kamboj (1/10), Jamie Overton (1/14), Gurjapneet Singh (1/7) were among the wicket-takers for their side.



Sanju Samson's fluent second hundred of the ongoing IPL cruised CSK to a massive 207-6. Samson was at his best once again as he slammed 101 off 54 balls, laced with 10 fours and 6 sixes, striking at 187.04.



Earlier, MI won the toss and elected to bowl first. Sanju Samson and Ruturaj Gaikwad opened the innings for CSK. The Powerplay was a high-octane affair, dominated by CSK's aggressive intent.



They raced to 73 runs in the first six overs, utilising the fielding restrictions to the fullest. Despite losing skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (22 off 14) in the 3rd over to Allah Ghazanfar, the scoring rate didn't dip.



Sanju Samson and Sarfaraz Khan continued the attack on MI bowlers, smashing both pace and spin. However, Mitchell Santner, after being smashed for two fours, got the better of Khan, removing him for 14, bringing Shivam Dube to the crease.



Ghazanfar struck again, removing Shivam Dube in the 9th over for just 5. Samson anchored the innings with a 26-ball fifty, supported by Dewald Brevis (21), before Ashwani Kumar removed Brevis in the 11th over.



As the innings progressed to the 15-over mark, CSK reached 149-4. Samson took on the young seamer Krish Bhagat in his first over of the match, smashing him for 15 runs.

However, Jasprit Bumrah in the following over struck back, removing Kartik Sharma for 18 off 19 balls, bringing Jamie Overton to the crease.



Overton kick-started his innings with back-to-back boundaries off Ashwani Kumar in the 18th over, but Kumar had the final say, dismissing him off the last ball of the over for 15.

Jasprit Bumrah once again proved crucial for his side, delivering an impressive 19th over that conceded 10 runs. He finished with figures of 1/31.



Samson smashed 16 runs off the last over to push CSK past 200.