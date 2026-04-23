/IPL outcast Rahman shines for hosts as Bangladesh beat NZ in decider to pocket ODI series

Indian Premier League (IPL 2026) outcast Mustafizur Rahman was on fire on Thursday (April 23) as he helped Bangladesh win the decider against New Zealand in the third ODI. Playing at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram, Rahman’s 43/5 helped Bangladesh beat New Zealand by 55 runs to win the decider and therefore the series 2-1. Earlier, Najmul Hossain Shanto also starred with a 105-run knock as Bangladesh recovered from 9/2 to score 265/8 in their 50 overs.

Bangladesh pocket ODI series 2-1

Shanto hit 105 off 119 balls, smacking nine fours and two sixes for his fourth ODI century to lift New Zealand from early trouble to 265/8 after being invited to bat first in Chattogram. Mustafizur, who returned from injury after missing the first two matches, then ripped through the New Zealand batting to help bowl out the opposition for 210 in 44.5 overs.

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The performance took Mustafizur's tally to six five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket, the most by any Bangladesh bowler and level with Wasim Akram (Pakistan) and Trent Boult (New Zealand) among left-arm quicks. Australia left-armer Mitchell Starc is top of the list on nine.

Dean Foxcroft top-scored for New Zealand with a valiant 75 off 72 balls as he hit seven sixes to extend Bangladesh's wait for victory after the tourists slipped to 160/9. Nick Kelly made 59 off 80 at the top of the order. Pace bowler Nahid Rana and spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz took two wickets each.

What happened in Bangladesh innings?

Earlier, Bangladesh slipped to 32/3 before Shanto and Litton Das steadied the innings with a 160-run stand - the highest partnership for Bangladesh against New Zealand in the 50-overs format for the fourth wicket. Will O'Rourke was chief destroyer with the new ball, removing Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan in his opening two overs to leave Bangladesh reeling at 9/2.

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Soumya Sarkar was dismissed soon after for 18, dragging one back onto his stumps off O'Rourke before Shanto and Litton hit back. Left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox broke the stand by removing Litton for 76 off 91 balls, a knock laced with three fours and one six. It was Litton's 13th ODI half-century.

Lennox also brought an end to Shanto's innings, having the left-hander caught by Nathan Smith. Towhid Hridoy contributed an unbeaten 33 and captain Mehidy added 22 to ensure a challenging total. O'Rourke was the pick of the New Zealand bowlers with 32/3 while Ben Lister and Lennox took two wickets each.