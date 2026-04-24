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IPL 2026 updated points table: CSK climb to fifth after a commanding 103-run victory over MI

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Apr 24, 2026, 09:08 IST | Updated: Apr 24, 2026, 09:08 IST
IPL 2026 updated points table: CSK climb to fifth after a commanding 103-run victory over MI

Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad Photograph: (BCCI)

Story highlights

Here’s a look at the updated IPL 2026 points table after Ruturaj Gaikwad-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 103 runs at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings registered a dominant 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in their seventh IPL 2026 match on Thursday (Apr 23) at the Wankhede Stadium. After being put in to bat, CSK posted 207/6 in 20 overs, riding on a superb 101 off 54 balls from Sanju Samson. Mumbai’s chase never gained momentum as they were bowled out for 104 in 19 overs. For CSK, Akeal Hosein led the bowling attack with figures of 4/17, while Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets.

The victory propelled CSK from eighth to fifth in the points table, taking them to six points from seven matches. Mumbai Indians remain eighth with four points from seven games. Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with five wins, while Rajasthan Royals are second with 10 points from seven matches.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold third place with eight points from six matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad also on eight points. Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom with three points from seven matches. Lucknow Super Giants sit ninth with four points, just below Mumbai due to net run rate.


Up next, Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (Apr 24).

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IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs CSK

PTeamMWLNRPNRR
1Punjab Kings6501111.420
2Rajasthan Royals7520100.790
3Royal Challengers Bengaluru642081.171
4Sunrisers Hyderabad743080.820
5Chennai Super Kings734060.118
6Delhi Capitals63306-0.130
7Gujarat Titans63306-0.821
8Mumbai Indians72504-0.736
9Lucknow Super Giants72504-1.277
10Kolkata Knight Riders71513-0.879

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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