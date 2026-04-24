/IPL 2026 updated points table: CSK climb to fifth after a commanding 103-run victory over MI

Chennai Super Kings registered a dominant 103-run win over Mumbai Indians in their seventh IPL 2026 match on Thursday (Apr 23) at the Wankhede Stadium. After being put in to bat, CSK posted 207/6 in 20 overs, riding on a superb 101 off 54 balls from Sanju Samson. Mumbai’s chase never gained momentum as they were bowled out for 104 in 19 overs. For CSK, Akeal Hosein led the bowling attack with figures of 4/17, while Noor Ahmad picked up two wickets.

The victory propelled CSK from eighth to fifth in the points table, taking them to six points from seven matches. Mumbai Indians remain eighth with four points from seven games. Punjab Kings continue to lead the standings with five wins, while Rajasthan Royals are second with 10 points from seven matches.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru hold third place with eight points from six matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad also on eight points. Kolkata Knight Riders are at the bottom with three points from seven matches. Lucknow Super Giants sit ninth with four points, just below Mumbai due to net run rate.



Up next, Royal Challengers Bengaluru face Gujarat Titans at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday (Apr 24).

IPL 2026 Points Table after MI vs CSK