/Who won yesterday’s IPL 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings? Check result

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) was abandoned yesterday (Apr 7) after persistent rain. The wet conditions made it impossible continue with the game at Eden Gardens in Kolkata beyond 3.4 overs in which KKR scored only 25 runs and lost two wickets. With no team winning the match, the two points were divided equally between KKR and PBKS. Despite getting just one point from the match, PBKS now sit atop the points table with 5 points from 3 matches (winning 2 and no result 1). KKR, on the other hand, opened their account and now sit at eighth position on the points table with only 1 point from three matches (2 losses and 1 no result).

KKR rocked early before rain stops play

Electing to bat first after winning the toss, KKR were rocked early with two wickets falling in the second over of the match, courtesy PBKS' Aussie pacer Xavier Bartlett. Kiwi Finn Allen and skipper Ajinkya Rahane opened the batting for KKR, scoring 12 runs in first over by Arshdeep Singh with each batter hitting a four in three balls played.

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Also Read - IPL 2026 Points Table: PBKS climb to number one spot after rain abandons KKR tie

Bartlett started the second over with three dots on the trot before dismissing Allen. He went for a four on the fifth ball via an edge off Cam Green's bat but came back stronger to dismiss the INR 25.20 crore batter on the very next ball. Arshdeep gave away just four runs in his second over before Bartlett came back in the fourth over. Only four ball were bowled and PBKS were 25/2 in 3.4 overs when rain stopped play which became permanent later in the night.