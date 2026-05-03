/Who won yesterday's IPL 2026 match between CSK and MI? check result

Chennai Super Kings secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over long-time rivals Mumbai Indians at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday (May 2), marking their second victory over the five-time champions this IPL season. After restricting MI to 159/7, CSK chased down the target with ease, powered by half-centuries from captain Ruturaj Gaikwad and rising talent Kartik Sharma, finishing the job with 11 balls to spare.

Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai, chose to bat first after winning the toss but suffered an early setback when Will Jacks was dismissed for just one run. Ryan Rickleton and Naman Dhir then steadied the innings with a 58-run partnership, before Rickleton was dismissed for 37 by Noor Ahmed shortly after the powerplay.

Ghosh impressed everyone by claiming his maiden wicket, removing Suryakumar Yadav for 21, while Noor struck again to dismiss Tilak Varma for five. Naman Dhir held the innings, reaching his second fifty of the season, but was eventually tricked by a slower delivery from Jamie Overton, with Sarfaraz Khan taking a stunning catch.

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Kamboj returned to wrap up the innings, dismissing both Robin Minz and Pandya, finishing with three wickets as Mumbai ended on 159/7.

In chasing, Chennai began with Sanju Samson and Gaikwad, but Samson fell early for 11 to Jasprit Bumrah. Urvil Patel added a quick-fire 24 before being bowled by Allah Ghazanfar. From there, Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma built a steady partnership, guiding the team past the 100-run mark shortly after the halfway stage.

Gaikwad recorded his second consecutive half-century with a brilliant innings, while Kartik matched him with a fluent knock and the duo paced the chase perfectly, maintaining control throughout and ensuring there was no pressure from the required rate.