/IPL 2026: Gaikwad, Kartik fifties power CSK to eight-wicket win over MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) secured a comfortable eight-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their IPL 2026 clash at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Saturday (May 2). Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kartik Sharma led the chase brilliantly, both scoring unbeaten half-centuries to guide CSK to a target of 160. Gaikwad remained not out on 67 off 48 balls, while Kartik contributed an unbeaten 54 off 40 deliveries, helping the hosts seal the victory with 11 balls to spare. Earlier, Mumbai Indians posted 159/7 in their 20 overs, with Naman Dhir top-scored with 57.

The run chase got off to an slow start as MI’s pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah struck early. In-form Sanju Samson was dismissed for 11 off nine balls in the second over, briefly quietening the Chepauk crowd.

Urvil Patel then steadied the innings with a quickfire 24 off just 12 balls, taking on the MI bowlers with a flurry of boundaries and pushing CSK past the 50-run mark inside the powerplay. However, his attacking approach led to his dismissal in the sixth over when Allah Ghazanfar cleaned him up, leaving CSK at 62/2.

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From there, Gaikwad steadied the innings, combining composure with smart strokeplay. Alongside Kartik Sharma, he rotated the strike effectively and capitalised on loose deliveries, ensuring CSK stayed firmly on course for the win.

Gaikwad reached his second consecutive half-century of the tournament in the 14th over, brought up with a single off Ghazanfar, followed by a crisp boundary to end the over. His 50 came off just 34 balls, providing the backbone for what became a very comfortable chase. Kartik, on the other hand, brought up his fifty in 39 balls.



Both Gaikwad and Kartik remained not out and stitched together a 98-run partnership, guiding the team home for their fourth victory of the IPL 2026 season.



For MI, Jasprit Bumrah (1/20 in 3 overs) and Allah Ghazanfar (1/40 in 4 overs) were the only wicket-takers.



CSK moved to the sixth spot in the IPL 2026 points table with the win. They now have eight points in as many matches.



Earlier, MI opted to bat first but had a shaky start against Chennai Super Kings at Chepauk. The openers struggled to get going as CSK's bowlers kept things tight in the powerplay.



Mukesh Choudhary and Anshul Kamboj were on the money in the first two overs, and the latter also accounted for Will Jacks. Jacks fell early for just 1 off 5 balls, putting MI under immediate pressure at the top.



Ryan Rickelton provided some early momentum with a counter-attacking 37 off 24 balls, hitting five sixes to push the scoring rate. MI counterattacked and ended up scoring 57 runs in the power play as they hit 7 sixes.



The pair stitched together a brisk 50+ stand for the second wicket and laid the platform nicely.



Naman Dhir got a reprieve on 19 in the 7th over off Noor Ahmad, but Rickelton fell to him in the same over, bringing Suryakumar Yadav on the crease. The middle order saw some resistance from Dhir, who played a crucial knock.



His approach helped stabilise the innings after early setbacks. Yadav was off to a good start but was once again sent back to the pavilion by Ramakrishna Ghosh for 21 in the 11th over, bringing Tilak Varma to the crease.



Varma stayed steady, playing a supporting role at the other end, while Dhir took MI's innings forward. Mumbai Indians stood at 106/3 in 12 overs, with Dhir anchoring the innings. While the run rate remained healthy at over 8 per over.



However, in the following over, Noor got the better of Varma, for 5, who was struggling to put bat on ball, and Hardik Pandya joined Dhir in the middle. As MI was looking to shift gears, Jamie Overton, after being smashed for a six, removed Dhir for a well-made 57, bringing Robin Minz to the crease.



Minz's stay at the crease was also very short as Anshul Kamboj cleaned him up in the following over for 5.



MI lost their track in the back end as they only managed to score 39 runs in the final five overs, finishing on 159/7.



Kamboj once again led the charge with the ball for CSK, claiming three wickets, while Ahmad picked up two, and Ramakrishna Ghosh and Jamie Overton chipped in with a wicket apiece.