/Who were the teammates from Cheteshwar Pujara's last Test match and where are they now?

Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 20:06 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 20:06 IST
Chesteshwar Pujara Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

Cheteshwar Pujara has retired from all forms of cricket after playing 103 Tests and five ODIs for India. Here’s a look at where his teammates from his final outing are now.

India’s modern-day wall, Cheteshwar Pujara, bid adieu to all formats of cricket on Sunday (Aug 24). In a heartfelt post on social media, he wrote, ‘But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.’ The Saurashtra-based batter played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India, scoring 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

He also holds some rare records.

In 2017, against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, he became one of the very few batters to bat on all five days of a Test match. Earlier in 2015, in Colombo, he carried his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 145 against Sri Lanka. Over the years, Pujara stood tall like a rock, a key figure in India’s Test setup.

However, his last outing was a tough one. Playing in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval, Pujara scored 14 and 27 as India fell short in the chase and lost the match. That game became his farewell in Indian colours.

Now, let’s look at the playing XI from that WTC Final: the ones who featured alongside Pujara in his final Test.

  1. Rohit Sharma (captain): Retired from T20Is after winning the 2024 World Cup and from Tests earlier this year, and is still active in ODIs.
  2. Shubman Gill: India’s new Test captain, who led the team to a 2-2 draw against England in his first series.
  3. Virat Kohli: Retired from T20Is and Tests, now only plays ODIs.
  4. Ajinkya Rahane: Last played a Test in July 2023 vs West Indies, recently stepped down as Mumbai Ranji captain.
  5. Srikar Bharat: Played seven Tests, last outing was in Feb 2024 vs England; since then, he has been out of contention.
  6. Ravindra Jadeja: Retired from T20Is but remains a vital player in Tests and ODIs.
  7. Shardul Thakur: Still part of India’s squad, featured in the England series this year.
  8. Umesh Yadav: Like Pujara, hasn’t played since the 2023 WTC Final and is now out of the selectors’ radar.
  9. Mohammed Shami: Struggling with injuries but continues to play white-ball cricket.
  10. Mohammed Siraj: Recently impressed everyone in the Anderson-Tendulkar trophy with 23 wickets.

