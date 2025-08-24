/Who were the teammates from Cheteshwar Pujara's last Test match and where are they now?

India’s modern-day wall, Cheteshwar Pujara, bid adieu to all formats of cricket on Sunday (Aug 24). In a heartfelt post on social media, he wrote, ‘But as they say, all good things must come to an end, and with immense gratitude I have decided to retire from all forms of Indian cricket.’ The Saurashtra-based batter played 103 Tests and five ODIs for India, scoring 7,195 Test runs at an average of 43.60, including 19 centuries and 35 half-centuries.

He also holds some rare records.

In 2017, against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, he became one of the very few batters to bat on all five days of a Test match. Earlier in 2015, in Colombo, he carried his bat through the innings with an unbeaten 145 against Sri Lanka. Over the years, Pujara stood tall like a rock, a key figure in India’s Test setup.

However, his last outing was a tough one. Playing in the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) Final against Australia at The Oval, Pujara scored 14 and 27 as India fell short in the chase and lost the match. That game became his farewell in Indian colours.

Now, let’s look at the playing XI from that WTC Final: the ones who featured alongside Pujara in his final Test.