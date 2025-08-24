LOGIN
Virat’s top Test records: Celebrating 17 glorious years of King Kohli in international cricket

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 24, 2025, 18:02 IST | Updated: Aug 24, 2025, 18:07 IST

From maiden Test series win in Australia to most double centuries by an Indian, have a look at Virat Kohli's top achievements in his illustrious Test career.

Most Test Wins as Indian Captain
1 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli led India to 40 Test victories in 68 matches, becoming the most successful Test captain in Indian history. His leadership and aggressive style transformed the team into a dominant force at home and abroad.

Fastest to 7,000 Test Runs Among Indian Players
2 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Kohli reached 7,000 Test runs in just 81 matches, setting a record as the quickest Indian player to do so. His consistent performances in tough conditions have made him a cricketing icon.

Most Double Centuries by an Indian Captain
3 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Kohli holds the record for the most double centuries hit (7) by an Indian Test captain. His ability to score big hundreds in pressure situations set him apart from other cricketing legends.

Most Runs in a Single Home Season (2016-17)
4 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

During the 2016-17 season, Kohli scored 1,059 runs, the most by any Indian in a single home season. His form was crucial in leading India to victories against top teams like England, New Zealand, and Australia.

First Indian to Score Four Consecutive Test Centuries in a Series Abroad
5 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

During the 2014-15 tour of Australia, Kohli became the first Indian to score four consecutive centuries in a Test series abroad.

Fastest Century by an Indian Captain in Tests
6 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Kohli scored a blazing century in just 93 balls against Sri Lanka in 2017, setting the record for the fastest century by an Indian Test captain.

Most Test Hundreds Against Australia by an Indian
7 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Kohli shares the record with Sachin Tendulkar for the most Test hundreds (8) against Australia. His memorable performances in Australia, especially against their best bowlers, cemented his legacy as a stalwart.

First Indian Captain to Win a Test Series in Australia
8 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

Kohli made history by leading India to a 2-1 Test series win in Australia in 2018-19. This was a landmark achievement in Indian cricket and demonstrated his exceptional leadership skills.

Most Test Runs as Indian Captain
9 / 9
(Photograph: AFP)

With over 5,800 Test runs as captain, Kohli is India’s highest run-scorer among captains. His ability to combine leadership with exceptional personal performance has made him one of the greatest captains in history.

