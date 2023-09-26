Who is the main wicketkeeper? Sanjay Bangar's BIG question before India vs Australia third ODI and World Cup

India will play Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on September 27 in Rajkot. It will also be the last chance for Men in Blue to give game time to players ahead of their ODI World Cup opening game, also against Australia, on October 8. Notably, India have named a full-fledged squad including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for the final ODI against Australia.

Sanjay Bangar, former India batting coach, however, has said that wicket-keeping is going to be the main point of discussion as both KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan are in India's 15-member World Cup squad.

“I think who is the main wicketkeeper that will be a big point. If it is KL Rahul then he will bat at No. 5 and Shreyas will take the No. 4 spot. Then, unfortunately, Ishan Kishan and Surya will miss out in the last game,” said Bangar while talking to Star Sports ahead of the third ODI.

Bangar also pointed out that if team management decided to go with spinner Ravi Ashwin than Washington Sundar, it'll mean that the skipper and coach Rahul Dravid trusts him more.

“If India plan to field the same team in the last ODI that will play in Chennai, then I think Ashwin will play at No.8. If he is playing ahead of Sundar, who played in the Asia Cup, it means the coach and the captain trust him more,” Bangar added.

Ashwin, who had been out of India's 50-over team for nearly 20 months, has made a surprised comeback to the side after India's World Cup-bound spinner Axar Patel got injured in the recently-concluded Asia Cup.

While India initially called up Washington Sundar as the back up for Patel and played him in the Asia Cup final, Ashwin was named in the squad for Australia series and had played first two matches ahead of him.

The off-spinner has also performed well, taking four wickets in two games as compared to Sundar who unluckily didn't get a chance to bat or ball in the Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka.

