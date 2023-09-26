'Why should I go and fight,' says Haris Rauf on Pakistan's lack of aggression against India ahead of World Cup

The recently-concluded Asia Cup tournament saw India and Pakistan face off each other twice. While the group-stage match couldn't be completed due to rain, India came out triumphant in the Super Four stage. The players from both the team showed a lot of 'respect and camaraderie' to each other during the games both on and off the field. Some former cricketers, however, called out the 'lack of aggression' between two teams as compared to older India and Pakistan teams.

Reacting to the same question, Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf snapped out at a journalist before his team's departure to India for the ODI World Cup which starts on October 5. India and Pakistan are set to face off each other on October 14 in Ahmedabad during the quadrennial tournament.

“Why should I go and fight with Indians? It is cricket and not war," Rauf said in response to the question on aggression.”

Notably, Rauf was one of the two Pak pacers who got injured during the Super Four game loss against India and didn't come out bat. The other pacer, Naseem Shah, has been ruled out of the World Cup completely.

“Playing in any tournament for your country is a big deal. My fitness is better than before. We have confidence in ourselves as a team. The team management will decide whether to give me the new ball or the old ball,” Rauf said about his fitness

“I have no specific goal set for the World Cup. More emphasis is on team performance than individual performance,” he further added.

Pakistan team's departure to India also got delayed after some issue in receiving an India visa. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had written to the International Cricket Council (ICC) about the issue on Monday, September 24 and hours after that they got the India visas.

Pakistan are scheduled to play two warm-up games, against New Zealand and Australia, on September 29 and October 3, respectively before starting their campaign on October 6 against Netherlands.

