Who is in, who is out? A look at changes in India's squads for T20 Word Cup 2021 and 2022

Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel returned as India announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia next month. The Men in Blue have named a strong 15-man squad after their disappointing campaign in the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022 where they failed to make it to the final.

While Bumrah and Harshal have made their comeback into the squad, India have also retained the experienced Dinesh Karthik as the specialist finisher while roping in Axar Patel as a like-to-like replacement for the injured Ravindra Jadeja. Yuzvendra Chahal will lead the spin attack alongside veteran R Ashwin.

Much to the surprise of many, there are not many changes in India's squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia this year when compared to the last edition of the tournament which was staged in the UAE. India have made a total of only six changes from the 15-man squad that featured in the World Cup last year where the Men in Blue endured a disastrous campaign.

This comes as surprise as the Indian team had been experimenting significantly under new skipper Rohit Sharma and head coach Rahul Dravid with the future in mind. Several youngsters have been given the opportunity to showcase their talent on the big stage for India in the last few months but not many have managed to make the cut.

Here is a look at the changes in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad from last year:

Ins - Dinesh Karthik, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harshal Patel, Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel

Outs - Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja would have been a certain pick in India's squad this year had he not undergone knee surgery recently. He has been replaced in the team by Axar, who might not be a first-choice starter. Karthik has come in for Ishan Kishan, who has failed to retain his spot due to a lack of chances and his inconsistent performances.

Yuzvendra Chahal's exclusion was a surprise last year and he has been roped back in at the expense of Rahul Chahar, who failed to impress in the World Cup last year. India have gone with an extra a-round option in the form of Deepak Hooda this time around instead of having an extra spinner - Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mohammed Shami, who was being backed by many to make the cut after the Indian pacers' disappointing show in the Asia Cup has not been included with Arshdeep Singh in the squad this year. Harshal Patel, on the other hand, has replaced Shardul Thakur from India's World Cup squad last year.

India's squad for T20 World Cup 2022:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh