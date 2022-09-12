Dreams do come true: Dinesh Karthik reacts after being selected in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad

It was a dream come true moment for Dinesh Karthik as India announced their squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday. Karthik has been selected in India's squad for the World Cup down under as one of the two wicket-keepers along with Rishabh Pant. The veteran wicket-keeper batter has had a remarkable year so far and will be looking to continue his fine form in the showpiece event next month.

Karthik has completed a stunning redemption with his selection in India's T20 World Cup team. Having last played for India in the ODI World Cup in 2019, the 37-year-old made his comeback to the team earlier this year after a brilliant campaign in IPL 2022 where he lit up games with his finishing heroics.

He continued his fine form for India in the shortest format of the game and has now managed to make the cut in the T20 World Cup squad as the team's designated finisher. He took to Twitter to react to his inclusion and posted a heartfelt message for all. "Dreams do come true," wrote Karthik.

Dreams do come true — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 12, 2022 ×

Also Read: Jasprit Bumrah, Harshal Patel return as India announce 15-man squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Karthik has played 18 T20Is for India this year since making his comeback to the team and has scored 193 runs at an average of 21.44 while batting in the lower-middle order. It remains to be seen if he will manage to pip Pant as the first-choice wicket-keeper batter in the T20 World Cup or if he will be used as a specialist batter.

Also Read: 'Learnt this from Tendulkar' - Sehwag on why Team India stars are getting injured regularly

Apart from Karthik's inclusion, India's squad also saw the return of fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel after they recovered from their respective injuries. The duo will strengthen India's pace attack at the World Cup and will be looking to get into a rhythm in South Africa and Australia series at home ahead of the showpiece event.

Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel have been roped in as the two all-rounders in the 15-man squad while Yuzvendra Chahal and R Ashwin have made the cut as the two spinners. The T20 World Cup 2022 is set to get underway on October 16.