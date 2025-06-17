Roger Federer is one of the greats to ever set foot on a tennis court - he retired from professional tennis in 2022 after playing for 24 long years since his debut in 1998. During his career, he won literally everything and finished with 20 grand slams to his name. He won his first grand slam title in 2003 Wimbledon and went on to win the championship seven more times in addition to six Australian Open titles, five US Open titles and one French Open as well.

Since the turn of the century (2001), Federer has won the Wimbledon Championships most times than any other player in men's singles - 8. The Swiss national, however, hasn't always been lucky on his favorite grass court as he is also the player to lose the Wimbledon final most times since 2001. Is he really the Wimbledon great? Let's have a look at this numbers:

Federer lost a total of four Wimbledon finals - 2008, 2014, 2015 and 2019. His contemporaries and two of Big Three - Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - lost it three times each along with Andy Roddick who also lost it three times.

Federer won hist first Wimbledon title in 2003 and went on to defend it four more years till 2007 until he met with Rafael Nadal in 2008 Wimbledon who he had beaten the previous year. In 2008, Nadal broke Federer's streak and the Swiss great couldn't get it back again - ever.

In the next three finals he lost - in 2014, 2015 and 2019 - he faced Novak Djokovic - also one of the greats to ever play the game and currently on top with 24 men's singles titles (including seven Wimbledon titles) - the most in history.

Djokovic has won seven Wimbledon titles and lost it three times to Andy Murry in 2013 and Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 & 2024. Unlike Federer, Djokovic has never lost a Wimbledon title against Big Three while the Swiss player has lost it four times against Nadal and Djokovic combined.

While Federer is truly one of the greats to ever play tennis, it won't be without discussion if he's the greatest ever to play the Wimbledon Championship.