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Who is David Payne? The left-armer with 304 T20 wickets who replaces injured Jack Edwards at SRH

Aditya Bhatia
Edited By Aditya Bhatia
Published: Mar 24, 2026, 17:19 IST | Updated: Mar 24, 2026, 17:19 IST
Who is David Payne? The left-armer with 304 T20 wickets who replaces injured Jack Edwards at SRH

David Payne Photograph: (AFP)

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Sunrisers Hyderabad will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against the defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Mar 28 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) have signed David Payne as a replacement for Jack Edwards, who will miss IPL 2026 due to a foot injury. The franchise acquired Payne for INR 1.5 crore, while Edwards was earlier picked up in the auction for INR 3 crore following a bidding contest with Chennai Super Kings. The 35-year-old has made just one appearance for England, featuring in an ODI against the Netherlands in Amstelveen in June 2022, where he bowled nine overs and took one wicket.

Who is David Payne?

David Alan Payne is an English left-arm fast-medium bowler who began his professional career with Gloucestershire in 2009. He also represented England at the Under-19 level and was part of the 2010 U-19 World Cup squad.

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Payne has strong experience in T20 cricket, claiming 304 wickets in 233 matches. He is also Gloucestershire’s top wicket-taker in T20s and was the highest wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 Blast with 33 wickets in 17 matches.

He has also featured in other domestic leagues, including The Hundred for Welsh Fire, the Big Bash League (BBL) and the ILT20 for Desert Vipers. In the 2025-26 BBL final, he was named Player of the Match after taking three wickets for 18 runs, helping the Perth Scorchers clinch the title.

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Update on SRH captaincy

Meanwhile, the Orange Army has received a major boost ahead of their campaign, as their regular captain Pat Cummins is expected to join the SRH squad before their first IPL 2026 match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Bengaluru. However, he will continue to manage his back injury, as Ishan Kishan likely to lead the team for the first five or six games.

About the Author

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia

Aditya Bhatia is a dynamic journalist with a strong passion for storytelling, whether it’s the thrill of live sports or the pulse of current affairs. While sports remain close to...Read More

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