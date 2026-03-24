/'3 B’s to beat pressure: Breath, balance and belief — Harnoor Pannu’s IPL 2026 formula for success

23-year-old Harnoor Singh Pannu is keeping it simple as he steps into the upcoming IPL 2026 season with Punjab Kings, and his approach can be summed up in three words. He underlines the importance of composure in a format where games can turn in a matter of overs. For the youngster, it all begins with what he calls his personal ‘3 B’s’ formula — breath, balance, belief.

What is Harnoor’s approach for IPL?

"I have been working a lot on my breathing. When you go into a new environment, a lot is going on in your mind. You have to stay calm and be in the present," Harnoor explains, offering a glimpse into his mental preparation for the IPL spotlight. Flexibility is another pillar of his game. Rather than locking himself into a fixed role, he is ready to adapt.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Whatever the team needs, whatever the situation is, he is quite flexible like that. He can bat anywhere, top order or down the order, emphasizing a team-first mindset.

Who is Harnoor Singh Pannu's inspiration?

Within the squad, senior players have already made an impact. Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh have been very influential, he shares. In particular, his conversations with Arshdeep Singh have helped him understand the mental side of the game better, focusing on how to come out of situations when things are not going your way.