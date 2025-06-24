/Meet Clare Ratcliffe: The lady luck behind Ben Stokes’ success

Every successful cricketer has a strong support system behind him. For Virat Kohli, that support comes from his wife, Anushka Sharma. Similarly, for England Test captain Ben Stokes, his greatest strength has always been his wife, Clare Ratcliffe. While Stokes is celebrated for his fearless performances on the field, Clare has consistently stood by him through every high and low, playing a crucial role in his life. Clare and Ben were together long before he became a cricket star. Known for keeping her life private, Clare has always cheered for Stokes from the stands during big matches.

But her presence in his life goes beyond just match days. She stood by him during some of the toughest times, including the 2017 nightclub incident in Bristol and the legal battles that followed. Her support helped Stokes come back stronger and focus on his career.

Clare often refers to herself as a “cricket widow”, a light-hearted term many partners of professional cricketers use. She works as a primary school teacher and proudly calls herself a 'parent to two monsters', a fun way of talking about their children. She regularly shares photos with her family on social media, giving fans a small glimpse into their lives.

Ben and Clare were in a long-term living relationship before tying the knot. Their first child, a son named Layton, was born in 2012. Sadly, in 2013, Clare lost her father, Arthur Ratcliffe. Soon after that, Ben proposed to Clare. The couple got engaged in 2013 and were married four years later on October 14, 2017.

Their second child, a daughter named Libby, was born in 2014. Together, Layton and Libby have brought joy and love into the Stokes family, completing their beautiful family.