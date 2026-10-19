/Who is Chinmay Sutar? Mizoram batter becomes only 2nd player to score 400 in Ranji Trophy

Mizoram batter Chinmay Sutar has become only the second player in Ranji Trophy history to register a score of 400 against Nagaland at the Nagaland Cricket Stadium in Sovima on Monday (Oct 19). The right-hander remained unbeaten on 400, with Mizoram declaring on 581 for nine. Maharashtra’s BB Nimbalkar was the first player to achieve this feat in India’s premier domestic competition, when he scored 443* against Kathiawar in Pune in 1948.



His feat also makes him the 10th batter overall to score 400 or more in First-Class cricket, joining the likes of cricket greats including Sir Donald George Bradman, Brian Lara and Hanif Mohammad.

On his Ranji debut against Manipur, Chinmay scored 35 and 99 in two innings before smashing his career-best score of 400 not out against Nagaland. Before his move to Mizoram, Sutar plied his trade for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, following impressive returns in the local leagues. In five List-A matches, Sutar scored 134 runs, with a highest of unbeaten 104.

Sutar Makes History

Sutar stitched a record unbeaten 190-run stand for the 10th wicket with Lalrempunia Chhakchhuak, which is also the third-highest for the last wicket in the tournament history. The record for the highest 10th-wicket partnership is 233 runs, held by Ajay Sharma (259) and Maninder Singh (78) for Delhi against Mumbai during the 1991-92 season.

Most Runs Scored in a First-Class Match –