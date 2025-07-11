Which Indian cricketer owns most expensive car? He plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL. Details inside.

Cricket in India earns your respect, admiration, fame and a luxurious lifestyle. Players not only shine on the field but also make huge money through IPL contracts, BCCI salaries, brand endorsements, media events, partnerships and social media promotions. With all this success, many Indian cricketers lead lavish lives filled with dream homes, overseas vacations, and, of course, luxury cars. Stars like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya are known not just for their cricketing skills, but also for their love for luxury cars. But have you ever wondered which Indian cricketer owns the most expensive car? Let’s find out.

Hardik Pandya – Rolls-Royce Phantom (₹9.5 crore)

Among all Indian cricketers, Hardik Pandya currently owns the most expensive car, a Rolls-Royce Phantom, worth a staggering ₹9.5 crore. The Mumbai Indians skipper, known for his bold style both on and off the field, and his car collection, reflects that personality perfectly. The Rolls-Royce Phantom is often seen as the ultimate symbol of luxury. It's handcrafted in England and takes months to build. The car is powered by a massive 6.75-litre V12 engine that produces 563 bhp and 900 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox. This beast can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.4 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

Every part of the Phantom is designed for comfort, elegance, and performance. From its premium interiors to smooth ride quality, it's a car fit for royalty. Not many in the country own this luxurious car, making it even more special.

Hardik Pandya – A self-made star

Hardik Pandya’s journey from a small town in Gujarat to being one of India's top cricketers is truly inspiring.