'Where is your nationalism?' - Javed Miandad tears apart PCB after Pakistan's Asia Cup final loss

Pakistan locked horns with Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 edition's final on September 11 at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Opting to bowl first, Babar Azam & Co. had restricted the Lankans to 58 for 5 before Bhanuka Rajapaksa's 71 and Wanindu Hasaranga's 21-ball 36 propelled their side to a competitive 170 for 6 in 20 overs. In reply, the Men in Green never got going in their run-chase and were dismissed for 147 in their full quota of overs with Pramod Madushan and spin-bowling all-rounder Hasaranga sharing seven scalps in between.

After Pakistan's disappointing loss in the summit clash, which led Dasun Shanaka & Co. to win their sixth Asia Cup title, legendary cricketer Javed Miandad has ripped apart the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for not using his services, along with many other national heroes.

"People like me are literally sitting here. Personally, I don't want anything but use us! I have always kept Pakistan first. You have people here. We don't want money. I'm sure the players will benefit from my presence. I come with a lot of experience. The way they lost, it hurts,” Miandad told Cricket Pakistan.

“It's actually shameful. You have so many people here, where is your nationalism? What Pakistan are you talking about?” Miandad further pointed out. "If I were there, I would have told them to keep wickets in hand and accelerate at the right time. I have experience. But these kids don't know, they just go out there and start hitting. They don't know which bowler to hit, what's the problem and when to stay at the wicket,” said the 1992 World Cup-winning member, who represented the national side in 124 Tests and 233 ODIs.

Pakistan have few more games to play before heading to Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup. In the last year's edition, held in the UAE, Babar-led Pakistan had lost to eventual winners Australia in the semi-finals.