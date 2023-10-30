'When such allegations are levelled...': Inzamam on his resignation as PCB chief selector amid WC struggles

On Monday (Oct 30), a big development came from Pakistan cricket as Inzamam-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain and 1992 ODI World Cup winner, stepped down as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector. This comes amid Babar Azam-led Pakistan's ODI World Cup struggles, where they have lost four games on the trot and are on the verge of an early exit. A lot of fingers were pointed out chief selector Inzamam post the national side's struggles. However, not many expected him to resign in the middle of the mega event in India.

Inzamam resigned after media reports claimed the former cricketer had a stake in a player’s management company registered with the PCB. The reports further claimed that several top players including Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were associated with the company. The veteran also reacted to his resignation. On Monday evening, he said in an interview, on SAMAA TV programme ‘Zor Ka Jor’ that he went to the board after the allegations and asked them to hold an inquiry. Following this, he decided to step down. He, however, claimed that he is willing to sit with the board after the completion of the probe.

'I am a human and it hurts. I have a 20-year cricket career....'

During the interaction, he said, "We are cricketers and we are available all the time to serve the country. Since I am facing an inquiry, and as the nature of my job is, I should step down and let them conduct the probe." He further pointed out, "I am a human and it hurts. I have a 20-year cricket career during which I represented Pakistan. I am not someone who people don’t know. When such allegations are levelled, it hurts.”

Inzamam denied having any link with the management company for players, namely Saya Corporation. In this regard, he added, "I must tell you very clearly that such companies are recommended by the ICC and PCB has all their data."

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Cricket Board, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), said, "The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB management in an expeditious manner." Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has set up a five-member fact-finding committee to investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process.



The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB… — PCB Media (@TheRealPCBMedia) October 30, 2023 × Talking about Pakistan's ODI WC struggles, the 1992 winners are placed in the sixth spot with four defeats and two wins. They have a very remote chance of qualifying for the semi-finals and need a miraculous turnaround. They face Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata in match 31 on Tuesday (Oct 31).

