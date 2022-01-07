'What message does that send?' - David Warner recalls his SRH omission, makes glaring remark

David Warner had a horrible IPL 2021 edition. Starting the season as the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain, the swashbuckling left-hander struggles for runs -- at an ordinary strike-rate -- whereas the Orange Army's string of losses led to his sacking halfway in the season.

When IPL 14 resumed with the final leg in the UAE, Warner got only a handful of chances before his failures led to his omission. Since then, he never managed to return to the playing XI before being released by the one-time winners ahead of the mega auction for IPL 2022.

ALSO READ | David Warner doubts SRH will do well in IPL 2022 auction, franchise comes up with savage response

Recalling his SRH omission, Warner told while speaking to Boria Majumdar, "If you are going to drop a captain and then not pick him in the team after what he has done, what message does that send to the young kids in the team? What message does that send to the rest of the group? What hurt me the most is that the other guys are now thinking, ‘oh, this could happen to me."

“At the end of the day, whatever happens, cop it cop it on the chin. If you want to have those conversations, just have them. It’s not hard. Don’t shy away from them. I am not going to bite. I am going to sit here and accept that for what it is because you are not picking me in the team."

ALSO READ | IPL 2022 entirely in Mumbai due to Covid-19 third wave? BCCI looking at March 25 start: Report

For the unversed, Warner was a daunting force for the SRH franchise after joining them in 2014. Since 2014, the Aussie opener amassed over 500 runs every season for the franchise before having a forgettable run in IPL 2021 (with only 195 runs in 8 games). He, however, signed off as one of the greats of SRH, with 40 half-centuries and 2 hundreds along with winning the Orange Cap thrice.

Under Warner, SRH also won their only title, so far, in 2016 edition. The Aussie cricketer will now hope to make a fresh start in IPL 2022. He might get picked by one of the two new IPL teams or else will go under the hammer during the forthcoming mega auction.

Warner is the fifth-highest run-getter in IPL history with 5,449 runs. Thus, he will surely make heads turn during the auction.