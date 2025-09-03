No more NFL Week 1 Friday night games in 2026 because of federal law protecting high school and college games

A federal law will shut the lights on Friday Night game in Week 1 NFL games next season. In 2024 and upcoming 2025 season which starts on September 4, the NFL has been able to play the Friday Nigh games in Week 1 as it was the first Friday of September. According to the federal in question, the NFL can not have a game within 75 miles of a high school or college football game from second Friday of September to second Saturday of December. The news was confirmed by the league executive vice president and COO Hans Schroeder in a conference all with the reporters.

Why no NFL Week 1 games on Friday Night in 2026

NFL prefers to start its season on Thursday in the week following the Labor Day and the holiday was so early this year (Sep 1) as well as last year (Sep 2) that the league was able to play Friday Night games in Week 1. NFL scheduled Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers in São Paolo, Brazil in 2024 while Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs will play on Friday, Sep 5, 2025 at the same venue.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Watch - VIDEO: Djokovic gets angry at chair umpire after loud cheer for Fritz in US Open

Next year (2026), the Labor Day falls on September 7 which means NFL won't be able to play Week 1 Friday night game. This federal rule which bars NFL from doing so is Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 (SBA 1961).

What is Sports Broadcasting Act of 1961 or SBA 1961 rule