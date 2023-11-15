'What is he drinking?': Harbhajan Singh slams Inzamam-ul-Haq for 'conversion' claims

Harbhajan Singh has slammed former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq over the latter's comments that the ex-Indian spinner was close to converting his religion after meeting a Muslim scholar.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Inzamam can be seen addressing a gathering where he recalls a story from the time when the Indian team toured Pakistan.

Inzamam alleged that Muslim players in the India squad (referring to Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Kaif and Zaheer Khan) used to join the Pakistan players for prayers. During the prayers, non-Muslim Indian players like Harbhajan Singh also joined in and observed the proceedings.

“We had a room where prayers were conducted. Maulana Tariq Jameel used to visit us in the evening and lead us into a namaz. After a few days, Irfan Pathan, Mohammed Kaif and Zaheer Khan also started coming," said Inzamam.

"Four other Indian cricketers sat and watched us. Harbhajan, who was unaware that Tariq Jameel was a maulana, said that ‘I am impressed with this man and want to follow his words',” he added.

However, Harbhajan did not take kindly to Inzamam's allegations and took to X, formerly known as Twitter and gave a strong reply.

"What is he drinking before speaking such nonsense? I am a proud Indian and a proud Sikh...these worthless people speak anything (Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai)," posted Harbhajan.

In an interview to India Today, Harbhaj added: "I just want to say that someone should take Inzamam ul Haq to the doctor. He is not in the right mental state, please take him to the doctor. He is given odd statements. I am a Sikh and I am very happy to be born in a Sikh family."

Inzamam being involved in controversy came on the same day as when his former teammate Abdul Razzaq was panned across the social media for his miogyntis statements.

During an event, Razzaq mentioned popular Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's name in a distasteful manner.