Six-time grand slam champions Carlos Alcaraz has never won Australia Open but the Spaniard will be facing Aussie amateurs ahead of the Australian Open 2026. The organizers of the year's first grand slam have announced a unique competition where 10 amateurs will be facing 22 professionals including Alcaraz to win a million dollars (Australian). The competition will take place before the main tournament which is scheduled to take place in January next year at the iconic Melbourne Park. Not only the player amateurs but Alcaraz will also be looking at winning big Down Under next year.

Australian Open Million Dollar Point challenge

In the challenge 10 amateur players will face 22 professionals to have a shot at winning one million dollars (Australian) or around 660,000 US dollars. To win the prize money, the amateurs will have to score just one point against the professional. Sounds easy, right? But hey, your opponent most probably is going to be Carlos Alcaraz, who sometimes doesn't even concede a point in a grand slam.

The exact details of the competition, such as format, dates, etc. are yet to be announced by the organizers but 'rock, paper & scissors' will be used to determine who will serve and who will receive in the competition.

What is the motive behind this challenge?

This challenge could be the part of making the year's first grand slam and the game of tennis, in general, popular among youth and inspire others to take it up. The 2026 edition would mark the second year of Australian Open 'One Point Challenge' but the 2025 edition largely went unnoticed.