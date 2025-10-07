/WATCH | LeBron James announces 'Second Decision.' Is he retiring? Here's what NBA superstar said

LeBron James has announced his 'decision of all decisions.' While the internet went crazy whether the NBA superstar is retiring but it turns out it was an advertisement for a brand. The announcement was expected to come out at 12 pm EST on Tuesday (Oct 7) but the update was dropped 90 minutes before time. The change was necessitated by LeBron's change of practice plan. What prompted the fans to reach the retirement conjecture was how James had teased the 'decision' on social media and eerie similarity of it when he had parted ways with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

What is LeBron James' big announcement?

In a post released on social media platform X on Tuesday (Oct 7), LeBron revealed his partnership with Hennessy in what he had touted as 'decision of all decisions' a day prior. Hennessey is a cognac brand which will be releasing a special edition orange bottle as part of the partnership.

"This fall, I’m going to be taking my talents to Hennessy V.S.O.P," James said in the new clip which announced his partnership with the brand. The line is inspired from what he had said 15 years ago while joining Miami Heat when he announced that he's going to “take my talents to South Beach.”

So what is unique about this new partnership?

Under the partnership agreement between LeBron James, Hennessy - a cognac brand - will be launching a special edition orange bottle. It will have LeBron's name on the label along with his signature crowning gesture which pertains to his King James moniker.