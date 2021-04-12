What happens when you become most expensive player in IPL? Chris Morris reveals

Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions are known for changing lives. From mammoth contracts to sudden exposure to the limelight, IPL has changed the lives of many and South African all-rounder Chris Morris is one of them. Morris was signed by Rajasthan Royals in the auction of IPL 2021 for a whopping INR 16.25 crore – the highest-ever fee paid for a player.

Morris explained the experience of becoming the most expensive player in IPL auction history. However, he talked about the downside of it as well.

“My phone blew up – my mates from home were saying they’ll never pay for beers or anything again,” Morris told BBC Sport.

Back in 2020, an injury ended his season midway. “I badly wanted to get back into the IPL. I had unfinished business,” he said.

As for the auction, he said, “We basically laughed the whole way through, not believing what had happened,” Morris added.

“The first thing Simon did was grab a few beers so we could celebrate the day before a game, the professionals that we are.”

There were other all-rounders who went for a hefty price as well in the IPL 2021 auction.

“As an all-rounder, you can impact the game in all three facets – you have an opportunity most of the time to change the game,” the South African all-rounder said.

“If you look at Mumbai Indians, guys like Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard can affect the game with the ball, bat or in the field.”

After a life-changing experience, Morris wants to take care of his family. “Everything I’ve wanted to do and set up my whole life after cricket has pretty much been set up. This is just the cherry on the cake,” he says.

“I’m a big believer in wanting to look after what my family does in the future – if my three-year-old son needs to have a car when he’s 18 or needs to go to university, I don’t have to worry about stuff like that.

“It’s not about spoiling us now, about buying cars, holiday home. It’s just about making sure everyone is looked after one day.”