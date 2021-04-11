List of records SRH captain David Warner can achieve in IPL 2021

Let's take a look at the list of records SRH captain David Warner can achieve in IPL 2021: 

300 T20 matches!

With 2 more T20 matches, Warner will be playing his 300th T20 match. He will be the 32nd player to play 300 T20 matches.

(Photograph:AFP)

10,000 T20 runs

David Warner needs 176 runs more to complete 10000 T20 runs, he will be the 4th batsman to achieve this feast after Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard and Shoaib Malik.

(Photograph:PTI)

150 catches in T20 league

David Warner needs two more catches to complete 150 catches in T20s.

(Photograph:AFP)

200 sixes in IPL!

David Warner needs 5 sixes to complete 200 sixes in IPL.

(Photograph:Twitter)

1000 runs vs KKR in IPL

David Warner needs 88 runs more to complete 1000 runs vs KKR in IPL, he would be the 1st player to score 1000 runs vs any team in IPL.

(Photograph:AFP)

