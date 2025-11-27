/What happened last time India played an ODI in Ranchi?

India and South Africa will lock horns for a three-match ODI series with the first ODI to be played in Ranchi on Sunday (Nov 30). India were crushed at home with a Test series whitewash of 0-3 and South Africa also handed India a 408-run defeat, the largest ever in terms of runs. Now, India will look to bounce back in white-ball cricket. Before the first ODI begins, let’s understand what happened when India last played an ODI in Ranchi.



South Africa had batted first and put up 278 for 7, a score built around steady knocks from Reeza Hendricks and Aiden Markram. Hendricks made 74, Markram added 79, and the pair stitched a strong stand in the middle overs. India, though, kept their discipline.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets and played a key role in slowing South Africa at the death. Shahbaz Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav c

hipped in with one each, ensuring the visitors didn’t run away with a bigger total.

India’s reply didn’t begin smoothly. Shikhar Dhawan fell early. Shubman Gill followed soon, and at 48 for 2 the chase looked fragile. But this is where the game shifted. Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer came together and turned the match into a two-man show.



Kishan looked right at home in Ranchi. He started steady, then opened up with clean sixes and smart placement, racing to 93 off 84 balls. Iyer played the perfect foil, calm and fluent from the moment he walked in. His unbeaten 113 off 111 balls wasn’t flashy, but it was commanding. The pair added 161 runs for the third wicket and pulled the game completely away from South Africa.