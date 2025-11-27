/Rishabh Pant breaks silence after India’s worst home Test loss against South Africa

Indian Test vice-captain Rishabh Pant owned up to India’s mistakes after the 0-2 series loss to South Africa and apologised to fans, saying the team didn’t play the kind of cricket the country expects. India were outplayed across both Tests, and the second match in Guwahati hurt the most. South Africa beat India by 408 runs, making it one of India’s biggest defeats at home.

With Shubman Gill out, Pant led the side as stand-in captain, but nothing clicked for him or the team. His own form dipped badly as he scored only 49 runs in four innings. Questions were raised about his choices as captain and his shots with the bat, and the pressure showed.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

After the loss, Pant posted a long message to the fans. He said the team didn’t shy away from the fact that they simply weren’t good enough over the last two weeks. He wrote that every player wants to perform at the highest level and make the country proud, but this time they fell short. He admitted the team didn’t match South Africa’s intensity and accepted that the criticism was fair.

Pant called playing for India the biggest honour of his life. He said the team knows what they are capable of and promised they would work harder, regroup and come back stronger. He reminded fans that sport teaches you to learn and grow, and this series would be a lesson for everyone in the dressing room.

He ended the message by thanking supporters for their love and patience, saying their backing means a lot, especially during tough times.