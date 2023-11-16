What future hold for Rahul Dravid-led coaching staff following World Cup 2023?

The Indian Team is doing wonders on the cricket field in World Cup 2023, credit for which must go to the players and head coach Rahul Dravid, alongside his staff, putting in countless hours of behind-the-scenes work. From working on the mindset to zeroing in on the final 15 much before the tournament began, the team management had pulled off miracles for the Men in Blue.

With their contracts up following the end of the home World Cup 2023, questions surrounding the coaching staff's future have started to pop up.

While the BCCI is said to be taking positive steps towards offering new contracts moving forward, considering the T20 World Cup next year, the board hasn’t had any word with anyone from Team India’s coaching staff.

After Dravid took over the head coach’s role, succeeding Ravi Shastri in 2021, several BCCI top bosses had reservations about his coaching style earlier.

Considering the team was trying hard to find its feet until a year ago, the recent success in the World Cup 2023 has convinced many of them to continue with the veteran player and his team for at least until next year.

Contract extension on the cards?

Per the latest reports, head coach Rahul Dravid, batting coach Vikram Rathour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey, and fielding coach T Dilip are likely to be offered contract extensions following the World Cup, the details of which will emerge soon.

Meanwhile, given how tight the scheduling had been in the lead-up to the World Cup, the current coaching staff will be rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against Australia, starting on November 23. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) head, VVS Laxman, will fill in his shoes for the same.

Even in the past, Laxman had worked as the backup coach whenever Dravid was rested for a particular series. Laxman last coached an Indian Team during the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou, China, wherein the Men in Blue returned with their maiden gold medal.

Before that, Laxman coached India during the away Ireland T20Is in August earlier this year – the comeback series for Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna.

Although nothing is confirmed yet, in the worst-case scenario, the CWC final in Ahmedabad, scheduled on November 19, could be the last time this coaching team is assembled.