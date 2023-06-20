'What are you doing that for?': Alex Carey shares Virat Kohli's reaction on his WTC final dismissal

Alex Carey has been one of Australia's key performers across formats. Despite a dismal run with the bat in Australia's four-match Test series versus India, early this year in the subcontinent, Carey has come up with vital knocks in the WTC final, versus India, and even during the ongoing opening Test of Ashes 2023 versus arch-rivals England. In the WTC summit clash, he returned with scores of 48 and 66 not out whereas he also scored a 99-ball 66 in Australia's first innings of the Edgbaston Test versus Ben Stokes' England.

During the India tour, Carey failed to get going due to his shot selections. Even in the first innings of the WTC final, he fell for 48 playing a reverse sweep. Speaking to Cricket.com.au, "There was no need to play that at The Oval in the first innings,” Carey opined on his dismissal. Further, he revealed the response he got from two of the finest modern-day batters Virat Kohli and Steve Smith for playing the reverse sweep, forcing him to keep away from the stroke.

“When you have Virat Kohli and Steve Smith saying, 'what are you doing that for?', you probably listen to them,” Carey revealed.

At present, Carey-starrer Australia are involved in an exciting first Test of Ashes 2023 in Edgbaston, Birmingham. Opting to bat first, Stokes-led England posted 393 for 8 declare, riding on Joe Root's 118 not out before Australia made 386 all-out in reply. With a slender lead of seven runs, England gave a 282-run target to the visitors as Pat Cummins & Co. were 107 for 3 at stumps on the penultimate day on Monday (June 19). The fifth and final day's start has been delayed due to rain as Australia need another 174 runs whereas England are seven wickets away from a memorable win.