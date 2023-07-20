'We've only...': Ex-Pakistan skipper fumes at Asia Cup 2023 schedule with lack of rest for Men in Green

On Wednesday (July 19), the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the final schedule of the forthcoming Asia Cup 2023 edition. The forthcoming tournament will be held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, with the Island nation hosting a majority of games (nine out of 13). After the official announcement, former Pakistan captain Salman Butt opened up on the schedule and expressed his displeasure due to the lack of rest for Babar Azam-led Men in Green.

Talking about Pakistan, they will play the tournament opener versus Nepal on August 30 in Multan. They will then travel to Sri Lanka to face arch-rivals India, in Kandy, on September 02 before returning home to play their first game in Super Four -- if they qualify -- before going back to the Island nation. Thus, Butt has slammed the schedule for Team Pakistan and stated, 'We never cared about our players'.

“It's a very strange schedule. Pakistan are playing their first match in Pakistan, then they will travel to Sri Lanka for the second match. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will play their first match in their home, and when they have to travel to Pakistan for the second game, they have a 4-5 days gap," Butt was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

He further added, "Pakistan, who are originally the host nation, have only got two days gap. We never cared about our players."

Pakistan were initially set to host the whole tournament but when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) made it clear that they won't sent Team India to their neighbouring country -- citing security concerns -- the hybrid model came into existence. Thus, Sri Lanka -- who are the defending champions -- are hosting nine games whereas the Men in Green will only play host to four encounters.

At present, Babar & Co. are involved in a two-match Test series versus Sri Lanka in the latter's backyard. On Thursday (July 20), Pakistan beat the Lankans by four wickets in the two-match Test series opener, in Galle, in pursuit of 131. The second and final Test kicks off on July 24 at the Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo.

