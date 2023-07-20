'If we can beat them at...': Pakistan great Waqar Younis on Babar Azam & Co. taking on India in Asia Cup 2023

After a lengthy delay, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced the final schedule of the Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday (July 19). The forthcoming edition will be held in a hybrid model, with Pakistan hosting four games, and Colombo and Kandy in Sri Lanka to be venues for nine matches, as the continental tournament will kick off on August 30 with the final scheduled to be played on September 17.

India, Pakistan and Nepal are in Group A whereas Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan are in Group B. The top two teams from both groups will proceed to the Super Four. The top two from the Super Four will then lock horns in the summit clash in mid-September. This time around, the tournament will be held in the ODI format -- mainly to serve as a dress rehearsal for the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India in October-November. Ever since the fixtures were out, there is a lot of excitement among fans as many expect arch-rivals India and Pakistan to meet thrice in the upcoming edition.

Both sides will meet on September 02 and can possibly meet after eight days, on September 10, and also in the final. Ahead of his side's face-off versus India, Pakistan great Waqar Younis backed Babar Azam & Co. to beat Rohit Sharma-led Team India.

"Play well as simple as that," advised Waqar -- while speaking at the Asia Cup trophy unveiling programme in Lahore on Wednesday -- Team Pakistan when asked about what should be their strategy for big games.

'I don't see any reason why they can't beat India'

On Pakistan's chances versus the Men in Blue, Waqar said, "In our time, we did not win many major tournaments against India. But the good thing is that these boys have started winning against India in big matches recently. That's a good sign. The monkey is off the back now. So, given the talent we have in our team, if we play to our potential, I don't see any reason why they can't beat India. It doesn't matter where they play. If we can beat them at The Oval (talking about the 2017 Champions Trophy where Pakistan thrashed India by 180 runs in the final), we can beat them anywhere. Talent is there, just go out there and play like we are tigers. Let's put it that way."

In Asia Cup 2022, played in the T20I format, India and Pakistan met twice with both teams winning a game each. Even during the last edition, many expected both sides to meet thrice but India bowed out in the Super Four whereas Sri Lanka beat Men in Green in the final by 23 runs.

It will be interesting to see if India and Pakistan square off thrice and which side ends as the winner of the six-team tournament in the subcontinent.

