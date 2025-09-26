/Gabba fame WI quick Shamar Joseph ruled out of India Tests with injury; replacement announced

West Indies suffered a massive blow ahead of their two-match Test series against India starting October 2 in Ahmedabad. Shamar Joseph, the Gabba fame frontline quick, is ruled out of the Test assignment with an injury, with selectors naming an uncapped all-rounder Johann Layne as his replacement. A Cricket West Indies (CWI) social media post confirmed the development, adding that he would be re-evaluated before the white-ball series against Bangladesh; however, there was no mention of the nature of the injury.

Following the two-match Test series against India, which concludes with the second Test in Delhi on October 14, West Indies will tour Bangladesh for three ODIs and as many T20Is starting October 18. The T20Is will take place from October 27 to November 1.



For the West Indies, the cricket action continues even after the subcontinent leg as they then travel to New Zealand for an all-format tour consisting of five T20Is, three One-Dayers and as many Tests.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

West Indies are currently in the UAE for three T20Is against Nepal, starting September 27, a day before the first-ever India-Pakistan Asia Cup Final.



Meanwhile, Joseph has featured in 11 Tests since making his Test debut against Australia Down Under in 2024, where he rose to fame with his match-winning spell in the second innings in the Gabba Test. Having picked 51 wickets at 21.66, Joseph was the finest prospect on the cards for the away India Tests, with his absence sure to hurt the West Indies’ pace attack.



Joseph’s replacement, Layne, 22, has featured in 19 first-class matches, picking 66 wickets at 22.28 while scoring 495 runs at 19.03. In his limited briefings, he has four five-wicket hauls and three four-fors, making him a handy pick for the India series.



The right-arm medium pacer will join Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales and Anderson Phillip in the pace attack, with all-rounder Justin Greaves alongside spinners Jomel Warrican, Khary Pierre and skipper Roston Chase offering spin options.

Updated West Indies Test squad for India series -