West Indies complete isolation period in England, all set for practice match

The West Indies cricket squad on Monday completed its 14-day isolation period in England and will gear up for the next month’s Test series against the Joe Root-led outfit by playing a three-day internal friendly match in Manchester.

The Windies have been in quarantine at Manchester’s Old Trafford cricket ground and nearby hotel since arriving in the United Kingdom on June 9. The three-match Test series is set to be the first international contest post the COVID-19 pandemic break.

The West Indies will play its first warm-up match on Tuesday while England’s 30-man behind the closed doors training group will report at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton and will be tested for COVID-19 on arrival with the support staff.

England will then isolate themselves in the hotel at the ground while waiting for the results before starting practising for the Test series on Tuesday with half the group training in the morning and another half in the afternoon.

England will also take part in a three-day practise match starting July 1 following which the squad for the first Test will be announced. The first of the three matches starting July 8 will be called “#raisethebat series” in tribute to the NHS and frontline workers of the COVID-19 pandemic.

England will also wear training kits with names of key workers who have been nominated by local cricket clubs. The people named on the shirts include teachers, doctors, nurses, carers, social workers and other crucial professions, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has announced.

