Pakistan's Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan tested COVID-19 positive ahead of England tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday confirmed three players – Haider Ali, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan – have tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Pakistan’s tour to England. The players were asymptomatic until they were tested for coronavirus in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The PCB medical panel is in touch with Ali, Haris and Shadab and the trio have been advised to go into self-isolation immediately. Whereas, Imad Wasim and Usman Shinwari were screened in Rawalpindi and the results have come negative. The duo will travel to Lahore on June 24.

ALSO READ: Cricket South Africa announces seven coronavirus cases

All the other players and team officials, barring Cliffe Deacon, Shoaib Malik and Waqar Younis, underwent coronavirus tests at their respective centres in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar on Monday. The results are expected to come on Tuesday.

On June 12, PCB had announced an extended 29-man squad for the three Tests against England slated to be played in August and September.

ALSO READ: ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 most-watched women's cricket event in history

Pakistan 29-player squad for England tour:

Openers (4) – Abid Ali (Sindh, Lahore Qalandars), Fakhar Zaman (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lahore Qalandars), Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan, Peshawar Zalmi) and Shan Masood (Southern Punjab, Multan Sultans)

Middle-order batsmen (9) – Azhar Ali (captain) (Central Punjab), Babar Azam (Test vice-captain and T20I captain) (Central Punjab, Karachi Kings), Asad Shafiq (Sindh, Multan Sultans), Fawad Alam (Sindh), Haider Ali (Northern, Peshawar Zalmi), Iftikhar Ahmad (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi Kings), Khushdil Shah (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Multan Sultans), Mohammad Hafeez (Southern Punjab, Lahore Qalandars) and Shoaib Malik (Southern Punjab, Peshawar Zalmi)

Wicketkeepers (2) - Mohammad Rizwan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Karachi Kings) and Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh, Quetta Gladiators)

Fast bowlers (10) – Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab, Islamabad United), Haris Rauf (Northern, Lahore Qalandars), Imran Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab), Mohammad Hasnain (Sindh, Quetta Gladiators), Naseem Shah (Central Punjab, Quetta Gladiators), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Northern, Lahore Qalandars), Sohail Khan (Sindh, Quetta Gladiators), Usman Shinwari (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Lahore Qalandars) and Wahab Riaz (Southern Punjab, Peshawar Zalmi)

Spinners (4) – Imad Wasim (Northern, Karachi Kings), Kashif Bhatti (Sindh), Shadab Khan (Northern, Islamabad United) and Yasir Shah (Balochistan, Peshawar Zalmi).