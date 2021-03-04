West Indies captain Kieron Pollard hits six sixes in T20 triumph against Sri Lanka

West Indies captain Kieron Pollard hit six sixes in an over against Sri Lanka as the Windies beat the visitors by four wickets in their T-20 international match on Thursday.

Pollard joined the elite T20 international list dominated by South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh who had hit six sixes against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Pollard hit 38 runs in 11 balls falling to de Silva as the West Indies chased Sri Lanka's 132 losing six wickets at the Coolidge Cricket Ground in Osbourn, Antigua and Barbuda, reaching their target in just the 14th over.

West Indies chased down Sri Lanka's low score as Evin Lewis and Lendl Simmons bludgeoned 52 off the first 20 balls putting the two-time T20 World Cup winners in the box seat.

However, the hosts lost quick wickets and were reduced to 62-4 when leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed Simmons. Pollard then launched his blistering attack to demolish the Lankan lions as Akila Dananjaya became the victim of the sixes attack even though moments earlier he had grabbed a hat-trick.

"I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one," Pollard said after the match, adding,"Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: 'Go for it'."

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews applauded Pollard's feat saying his team knew about his destructive powers.

Only eight men have hit six sixes in an over in all forms of cricket. West Indian great Garfield Sobers was the first achieve the feat in an English county game in 1968.