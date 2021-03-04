'Welcome to the club': Yuvraj Singh congratulates Kieron Pollard on smashing 6 sixes

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 04, 2021, 12.52 PM(IST)

'Welcome to the club': Yuvraj Singh congratulates Kieron Pollard for smashing 6 sixes Photograph:( AFP )

Pollard joined the elite T20 international list dominated by South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh who had hit six sixes against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

West Indies skipper Kieron Pollard became the third man in international cricket to hit six sixes in an over. Pollard achieved this feat against Sri Lanka as the Windies beat the visitors by four wickets in their T-20 international match on Thursday.

Pollard joined the elite T20 international list dominated by South Africa's Herschelle Gibbs and India's Yuvraj Singh who had hit six sixes against England during the 2007 T20 World Cup.

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh congratulated the brute batsman for this achievement and warmly welcomed him to the club. He said: "Welcome to the club 
@KieronPollard55 #sixsixes you beauty !!!"

"I felt I could hit six sixes after the third one," Pollard said after the match, adding,"Once I had five sixes I knew I had the bowler on the back foot. He was going around the wicket and it was difficult for him. I just told myself: 'Go for it'."

Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews applauded Pollard's feat saying his team knew about his destructive powers.

Only eight men have hit six sixes in an over in all forms of cricket. West Indian great Garfield Sobers was the first achieve the feat in an English county game in 1968.

