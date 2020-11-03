'Wearing helmets should be mandatory', Sachin Tendulkar urges ICC

India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to make the use of helmet mandatory for batsmen at professional even if the bowler is a spinner.

Tendulkar took to Twitter after an incident in the on-going Indian Premier League where Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Vijay Shankar was accidentally hit on the helmet by KXIP's Nicholas Pooran while taking a quick single. Shankar was saved from a grave injury by the grille on the protective gear.

He said: "The game has become faster but is it getting safer? Recently we witnessed an incident which could've been nasty. Be it a spinner or pacer, wearing a HELMET should be MANDATORY for batsmen at professional levels. Request @icc to take this up on priority".

He went on to tag famous cricketing boards in the following tweets. He also tagged Indian head coach Ravi Shastri escaped a serious injury after getting hit by a Sunil Gavaskar delivery during an exhibition game.

"@RaviShastriOfc, this also reminded me of the time when you got hit after top edging a full toss bowled by Mr. Gavaskar during an exhibition game. That could've been a grave injury too but thankfully wasn't!" Sachin wrote on Twitter.