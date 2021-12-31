We played some outstanding cricket: Virat Kohli looks back at India's glorious Test run in 2021

Team India beat South Africa by 113 runs to win the first Test, of the three-match series, in their 2021/22 tour of the African nation. With this win, India achieved only their fourth Test victory in South Africa and their first at Centurion (SA's fortress since 2014). Earlier in the year, India had breached Australia's 32-year-long fortress, i.e. at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Thus, India had a glorious run in the longest format of the game in 2021. In the year, India came from behind and without many key players to beat Australia in the 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under (their second Test series triumph in Australia in a row), beat England and New Zealand at home (3-1 and 1-0 respectively) and also achieved an unassailable 2-1 lead over Joe Root & Co. in the incomplete five Tests in the United Kingdom.

The only blip in India's Test run in 2021 came during the WTC final, where Kohli & Co. lost the coveted title by 8 wickets. Hence, the 33-year-old Indian Test captain reviewed India's year in Tests with great pride.

"New Year is a very good time to look back and analyse how you played your cricket. And I think we played some outstanding cricket, not just this year, but over the last two three years, especially overseas. We are a side who are getting better and gaining more confidence with how much cricket we play. It feels amazing to be 1-0 up. Sets up wonderfully for the Wanderers," Kohli said on BCCI.tv.

"Test series in South Africa or in any place is not easy and Centurion is obviously the most difficult of them all. We ended up getting a result within four days which is a testimony to the fact that we have become the side which we are today and the strength of the squad was on full display. We were just looking for opportunities to win the game. That's how we play our cricket now. And given an opportunity at any given stage we will bounce back. It is a beautiful position to be in, to be 1-0 up away from home with the opposition under pressure in the second Test as well is a golden opportunity and I'm absolutely certain that all the players will be looking forward to it and we can wait for Jo'burg," he added.

The No. 1 ranked Indian Test team will now look to move ahead in a similar stead in the next year and hope to start 2022 with a bang by winning the second and penultimate Test versus Proteas; claiming their maiden Test series win in the African nation.

The second Test starts on January 3 at The Wanderers, Johannesburg.