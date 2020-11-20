'We have to respect': Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman defends Lionel Messi

FC Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman defended his star player Lionel Messi, who was visibly angry when journalists asked him about allegations levied by Griezmann's former agent.

"I need to defend Leo because if something happened to me after a trip of 15 hours in a plane back to Barcelona — you go outside and there is a lot of press asking that type of question — I would be dangerous and hate them as well," Koeman said on Friday.

"We have to respect people like Messi more. And from what I have seen on the field and in training, there is no problem between (Messi and Griezmann)."

Eric Olhats, who was Griezmann's agent till 2016, alleged that Messi is too controlling in the club and has marginalized Griezmann in his "regime of terror".

Koeman said that he is confident that the 33-year-old star will continue to play for Barcelona.

"I hope he will stay in Barcelona," Koeman said. "I think it is unbelievable what he has done for this club, but he is the main person to make a decision about his future."