'It's madness': Lionel Messi on being blamed for all problems at Barcelona

Lionel Messi has become frustrated and tired of being blamed for all problems at Barcelona after Antoine Griezmann's former agent and uncle accused the Argentine of making life difficult for the French striker at the La Liga club.

According to Griezemann's former agent, Eric Ohlats, Messi of having too much control at the club. He went on to say that his "reign of terror" had made life difficult for Griezmann to adapt since his arrival last year.

Messi returned to Barcelona after playing international fixtures with Argentina. Upon his return, he was accosted by reporters at the airport.

"The truth is that I'm a little tired of always being the problem for everything at the club," Messi was quoted as saying by Spanish media.

"On top of that, after a 15-hour flight, I had the tax authorities waiting for me. It's madness."

Messi has just one year left in his contract before he leaves the club for free. The club has witnessed chaos after a disturbing loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals last season.

FC Barcelona's president Bartomeu resigned ahead of a vote of no confidence.

Lionel Messi has also faced some trouble by Spain's tax authorities. In 2016, Lionel Messi was handed a 21-month prison sentence and ordered to pay a fine of two million euros ($2.37 million) for defrauding the Spanish government of 4.2 million euros over income earned from image rights.

However, the 33-year-old did not serve any jail time after exchanging his sentence for a 250,000 euros fine, as in Spain defendants without a previous conviction are permitted to serve any sentence of under two years on probation.

