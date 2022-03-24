We aren't prepared for this: Fans react as MS Dhoni drops a bomb, hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

On Thursday afternoon (March 24), MS Dhoni dropped a bomb by announcing his decision to resign as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. With Dhoni stepping down as the CSK skipper, Ravindra Jadeja will take the franchise forward in the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, which gets underway on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

CSK's official statement read, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK & picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond."

Soon after the official announcement, fans have reacted to the news which took them all by surprise. Here are some of the reactions:

It's a good time to Build a New Tower💛 pic.twitter.com/sKy1xtEGW5 — Saloon Kada Shanmugam (@saloon_kada) March 24, 2022 ×

We aren't prepared for this😭😭💔😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭



Literally Main ro raha hai ye news sun kar pic.twitter.com/uPzrkSwiuS — Substitute Cricketer (@kurkureter) March 24, 2022 ×

When i started watching cricket he was india's captain

End of an era

Greatest indian captain 🐐 pic.twitter.com/jY55KUFLhm — AK (@saviourbucky5) March 24, 2022 ×

Mahendra Singh Dhoni will remain the captain of Our Dream team.



We love U Mahi 🤞🤗 pic.twitter.com/2nnfGygViu — its_vikrama_aaditya🇮🇳🚩 (@vskutwal7) March 24, 2022 ×

MS Dhoni as captain in IPL history:

Matches - 204

Wins - 121

Lost - 82

NR - 1

Win percentage - 59.60

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK have won the IPL on four occasions (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021) and also clinched the Champions League title twice. Dhoni had also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in 2016. Thus, his IPL captaincy career comes to an emphatic end on Thursday.

Dhoni will now look to guide Jadeja in the new role and take CSK to another title in the IPL 15 season.