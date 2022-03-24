We aren't prepared for this: Fans react as MS Dhoni drops a bomb, hands over CSK captaincy to Jadeja

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Mar 24, 2022, 04:36 PM(IST)

MS Dhoni has led CSK to four IPL titles in a glorious career so far. | Photo - IPL | Photograph:( Others )

Soon after CSK announced that MS Dhoni is stepping down as the captain, ahead of IPL 2022, fans have reacted to the news which took them all by surprise. Here are some of the reactions:

On Thursday afternoon (March 24), MS Dhoni dropped a bomb by announcing his decision to resign as the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain. With Dhoni stepping down as the CSK skipper, Ravindra Jadeja will take the franchise forward in the forthcoming IPL 2022 edition, which gets underway on March 26 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

CSK's official statement read, "MS Dhoni has decided to hand over the leadership of CSK & picked Ravindra Jadeja to lead team. Jadeja, who has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings since 2012, will be the third player to lead CSK. Dhoni will continue to represent CSK this season and beyond."

Soon after the official announcement, fans have reacted to the news which took them all by surprise. Here are some of the reactions:

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni hands over CSK captaincy to Ravindra Jadeja ahead of IPL 2022

×
×
×
×
×
×

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni: A look at the veteran's captaincy record for Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni as captain in IPL history:

Matches - 204
Wins - 121
Lost - 82
NR - 1
Win percentage - 59.60

Under Dhoni's captaincy, CSK have won the IPL on four occasions (2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021) and also clinched the Champions League title twice. Dhoni had also led the now-defunct Rising Pune Supergiants (RPS) in 2016. Thus, his IPL captaincy career comes to an emphatic end on Thursday.

Dhoni will now look to guide Jadeja in the new role and take CSK to another title in the IPL 15 season.

