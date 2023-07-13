WBBL 2023: MCG, SCG set to host standalone matches in fully-fledged home-and-away format

The Women Big Bash League (WBBL) season is all set to kick off on Thursday, October 19 with the 59-game season highlighted by the addition of Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to the schedule. The latest season will also see a blockbuster final week where MCG, SCG along with Adelaide Oval will host standalone matches while the majority of the season will be played in a home-away format.

MCG, SCG to host WBBL

The latest season will have the addition of MCG and SCG with the venues not in use for the WBBL since the 2019-20 season. The high-profile venues will be in use along with the Adelaide Oval from Friday, November 24. The latest season will also see the season remain with the same format of 56-league games while the Big Bash League (BBL) was trimmed to 44 matches. The start of the season will see each team play at least one match on home turf in the first nine days of the tournament.